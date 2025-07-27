Emergency Situations Ministry: Firefighting Measures Continue In Goranboy's Villages
This was made possible through the exceptional professionalism, skill, and swift response of the fire and rescue personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).
The dedication and commitment of these employees played a crucial role in effectively managing and eliminating the fires, despite the difficult terrain and conditions.
Currently, firefighting operations are ongoing with increased intensity in the villages of Talish, located in the Aghdara region, as well as in Tapgaragoyunlu in the Goranboy region.
