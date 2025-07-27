403
Palestinian Red Crescent Warns Of Deepening Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 27 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) warned Sunday of a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, citing an ongoing blockade and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid that have significantly limited access to necessities.
In an official statement, PRCS said that at least 127 individuals, including 85 children, have died from hunger and acute malnutrition since the beginning of the conflict, highlighting a sharp decline in living conditions across the enclave.
PRCS also stated that life in Gaza has become nearly impossible for civilians, who are deprived of essential resources such as food, water, and medicine.
It noted that a new aid distribution mechanism, introduced in late May through the so-called "Gaza Humanity Foundation," has replaced established humanitarian channels, contributing to further instability and worsening the crisis.
According to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 1,000 people have been killed while waiting in food lines, underscoring the extreme desperation faced by residents.
PRCS reported that over two million people in Gaza are experiencing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, with thousands unable to secure a single meal for days.
Hospitals remain overwhelmed with cases of acute malnutrition, fatigue, and fainting, especially among children, pregnant women, and the elderly.
The organization further warned that infant lives are at grave risk, as infant formula is unavailable and maternal malnutrition has rendered breastfeeding unviable.
PRCS urged the international community and signatories to the Geneva Conventions to take immediate and tangible measures, including the enforcement of a permanent ceasefire and the urgent opening of border crossings to allow unrestricted humanitarian access. (end)
