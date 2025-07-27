How Viktor Gyokeres Went From Overlooked Striker To Arsenal's Title-Deciding No. 9 Signing

A failed Brighton stint, Sporting brilliance, tech refinement - Gyokeres' rise might reshape Arsenal's title challenge.

Viktor Gyokeres has completed one of football's most dramatic transformations. Once labeled a flop in England, the Swedish striker has developed into one of Europe's most clinical forwards. After his move from Coventry City to Sporting CP in 2023, he racked up 97 goals in 102 games, proving doubters wrong in emphatic fashion. That form pushed Arsenal to pay €63 million (plus €10m in add-ons) to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

His journey is impressive, but even those who believed in him, like former Coventry recruitment head Chris Badlan, admit they didn't expect this level of rise.

Gyokeres' switch from winger to central striker began during his teenage years at Brommapojkarna in Sweden. According to club scout David Eklund, the decision to focus on his physical and attacking traits unlocked his goal-scoring potential. By the time he left for Brighton in 2018, he was already being hailed as one of Sweden's best attacking prospects since Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But success didn't come instantly.

His stint in England included a failed loan spell at Swansea City and limited chances at Brighton. However, that tough spell arguably hardened him.

It was in Portugal that Gyokeres fully bloomed. Under coach Ruben Amorim at Sporting, he refined his game. Quick execution in the box, smart positioning, and deadly finishing with either foot became hallmarks of his play. He added smart runs, deceptive movement, and creative link-up play to his attack. His ability to start wide, beat defenders with sharp turns, and sprint directly toward goal made him lethal.

Confidence played a huge role too. The belief shown by Amorim allowed Gyokeres to fully express himself, and the results followed: 63 goals for club and country last season, including seven hat tricks (one against Manchester City).

While many of his hat tricks came against weaker opponents, Gyokeres also delivered in big games. Across meetings with Benfica and Porto over two seasons, he scored eight and assisted six. His xG overperformance - +6.5 goals in 2023-24 and +8.2 last term - adds upon his elite finishing.

He wasn't just scoring either. He ranked top among Sporting players for progressive carries (133) and placed second in assists (seven), key passes (61), and shot-creating actions (154). He could drop deep, press, and link play, all traits that align with what Mikel Arteta expects from a striker.

Arteta has long looked for strikers who can do more than just score. From Lacazette to Havertz, he's sought players who press, link up, and fit into complex systems. Gyokeres brings that, and more. He's powerful, fast, aggressive, and carries a presence that defenders struggle to contain.

Importantly, his role doesn't cancel out Kai Havertz. Arteta still values the German for his tactical discipline, pressing awareness, and fluidity. But with Gyokeres in the mix, Arsenal now have variety, something Arteta deeply values.

This move also reflects the growing influence of new sporting director Andrea Berta. Arsenal had tracked Benjamin Sesko for over a year, even laying groundwork for a 2025 deal. But after Berta arrived, the club switched to Gyokeres.

Sesko's decision to stay another year at Leipzig opened the door. Berta moved quickly. Arsenal ditched the long-term plan and made a move that could instantly shift the Premier League title landscape.