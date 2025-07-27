Bigg Boss 19 Returns With New Logo And Game-Changing Twists This Season - Check Here

Bigg Boss 19 returns with a new logo, fresh tagline, grand house reveal, and a major format twist where contestants control key decisions, promising a dramatic and unpredictable season.

The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is building rapidly, and with the first promo finally out, fans are counting down the days to its grand premiere. Hosted once again by Salman Khan, this season promises some of the biggest shake-ups in the show's history. From a brand-new logo to an entirely revamped house and game format, Bigg Boss 19 looks all set to surprise viewers.

New Logo and Tagline Create a Stir

After nearly five years, the makers have unveiled a new logo for Bigg Boss, signaling a fresh direction for the controversial reality show. The promo teases a bold and edgy visual identity, which has only heightened excitement. Another notable change? The show's signature tagline. This season, instead of the iconic“Bigg Boss chahte hain,” viewers will hear a new catchphrase,“Bigg Boss jaanna chahte hain.” It's a small shift, but one that hints at a different narrative style inside the house.

Grand House Reveal on August 20

Fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse inside the legendary Bigg Boss house, designed once again by art director Omung Kumar. Known for creating visually stunning and theme-driven sets each year, Kumar's design this season is rumored to be even more luxurious and dramatic. According to reports, official photos of the new house will be released on August 20, just weeks before the show goes on air.

Game Changing Format: Power to the Contestants

Perhaps the biggest twist this season is the new rulebook. In a drastic departure from previous formats, Bigg Boss 19 will hand over significant control to the contestants themselves. From deciding daily chores and rationing food to nominating and evicting housemates, the contestants will have the final say-making alliances, strategy, and group dynamics more critical than ever.

While the final contestant list remains under wraps, rumored names include Rati Pandey, Mr. Faisu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mamta Kulkarni, among others.