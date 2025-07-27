5-Year-Old Girl Killed As Speeding BMW Rams Two-Wheeler In Noida

A 5-year-old girl died and others were injured after a high-end car hit a scooty in Sector 30 of Noida, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night.

Noida Police have seized the BMW car.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A 5-year-old girl died and two others were injured as a BMW car hit a scooty in Sector 30 of Noida last night. Police have seized the car. The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat and they are students. The... twitter/ePpihB2xUC

- ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, both students.

The condition of the two injured is critical, said the Noida Police.

More details awaited.