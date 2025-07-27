Nothing Phone 3 5G Gets Rs 20,000 Price Cut On Flipkart-Check Offer Details

Nothing Phone 3 5G: Flipkart has announced a huge discount on the Nothing Phone 3 5G. With bank and exchange offers, you can get this flagship phone, originally priced at almost Rs 80,000, for just Rs 49,900.

The recently launched Nothing Phone 3 5G has seen significant price drops. Flipkart is offering surprising discounts on the Nothing Phone 3 5G. This flagship phone was launched at Rs 79,999. However, within 15 days of its launch, it's now available for Rs 49,900. That's a whopping Rs 20,000 discount.

Flipkart is offering this discount through bank offers and exchange bonuses. The current price of the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is Rs 79,999. However, you can get it for Rs 10,000 less with ICICI or IDFC bank credit card transactions. You can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 by exchanging your old smartphone.

Depending on the model and condition of your old phone, the exchange value can go up to Rs 69,500. For example, if you exchange a Nothing Phone 2 in perfect condition, you can get a total discount of Rs 19,100, bringing the final price of the Nothing Phone 3 5G down to just Rs 49,900. This is a fantastic deal.

The Nothing Phone 3 5G is the company's flagship phone. Nothing has carved a niche for itself with its transparent design in smartphones. This year, Nothing replaced the Glyph Interface with a new animated design called the Glyph Matrix, offering users a unique experience.

In terms of performance, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, delivering excellent performance for gaming and camera usage. The Nothing Phone 3 5G is available in RAM variants from 12GB to 16GB and internal storage from 256GB to 512GB.

The Nothing Phone 3 5G boasts a triple camera setup, with each camera having a 50MP capacity: a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. You can record videos up to 4K@60fps.

The front camera is also 50MP and can record 4K@60fps video. The Nothing 3 5G features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels, providing an excellent visual experience.

The Nothing Phone 3 5G packs a 5150mAh battery with 65W fast charging (version 4.0) support and a USB Type-C port. It also includes modern features like 5G dual SIM (Nano + eSIM) and dust and water resistance. This is a great opportunity for those interested in buying this phone.

It's the perfect time to get a newly released flagship phone with over a 30% discount. By taking advantage of bank offers and the old phone exchange bonus, you can easily get this feature-packed smartphone at a lower price.