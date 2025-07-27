Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India‐Maldives Friendship: PM Modi Shares Highlights After Productive Trip


2025-07-27 05:00:55
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video celebrating a 'boost to India‐Maldives friendship' following his two‐day visit. The visit included attendance at the Maldives' 60th Independence Day, launch of a $565 million Line of Credit, infrastructure handovers, and initiation of free‐trade talks. It marks a reset in bilateral ties.

