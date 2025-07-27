Weight Loss Guide: Avoid These Common Weight Loss Traps For Better Results

Making certain mistakes while trying to lose weight can lead to weight gain. Find out what those mistakes are in this post.

Many people struggle with weight gain these days. They try various diets and exercises to lose weight, but it doesn't seem to work. Some mistakes they make in their weight loss journey actually increase their weight instead of decreasing it. Let's see what those mistakes are in this post. If you're making them, stop today.

Lack of sleep can also lead to weight gain. When you're tired, stress hormones are high, which increases hunger and cravings for junk food. In this situation, even if you're eating right and exercising, poor sleep can ruin your weight loss journey. So, don't go to sleep immediately after dinner; walk for a while. Also, follow a regular sleep schedule. If you sleep well, your body will be healthy.

Most people believe that skipping breakfast helps with weight loss, but that's wrong. If you skip breakfast and only drink tea or coffee, your metabolism slows down. This causes your blood sugar to drop, making you hungry by 11 a.m. and prompting you to overeat at lunch. You'll crave sugary foods, which will affect your weight loss journey.

Eating too much of even healthy foods on your weight loss journey is not good. If you start eating too much of it, it can lead to many problems. Even foods considered healthy can be full of hidden sugars or refined oils. For example, even though a handful of almonds has calories, you don't need to overeat them just because they're healthy.

We often unknowingly consume a lot of high-calorie foods. You might think that having just one cup of tea, a laddu, or a chocolate bar won't make you gain weight, but that's wrong. 200 extra calories a day adds up to two pounds a month. So, cut down on these.