Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Army Releases Footage Of Gaza Aid Airdrops Amid Global Pressure


2025-07-27 05:00:48
Israeli Army released footage of aid airdrops over northern Gaza on July 27, responding to mounting international pressure. The parachuted supplies follow Israel's announcement to resume airdrops from July 26. Palestinian sources confirmed the aid's arrival amid deepening starvation concerns and growing global outcry over the humanitarian crisis.

