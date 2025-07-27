Aim Is To Make India A Sporting Superpower, Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his vision for making the country a sporting superpower and hailed the Indian contingent for winning close to 600 medals at the recent 'World Police and Fire Games'.

In the 124th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that the government's 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025' has been highly appreciated.

“The goal of this policy is clear - to make India a sporting superpower,” he said, adding that startups related to sports, whether they be sports management or manufacturing, will be helped in every way.

He said the policy pays special attention to villages, the poor and daughters.“Schools and colleges will now make sports a part of everyday life,” he said.

“Imagine how much strength the mission of self-reliance would gain when the youth of the country would play with self-made racket, bat and ball. Friends, sports create team spirit. This is the path to fitness, self-confidence and building a strong India. So play a lot, blossom a lot,” he said.

Talking about the biennial World Police and Fire Games, which concluded on July 6 in Birmingham, Alabama, PM Modi said India's uniformed heroes are making headlines not just in service, but also in sports.

“This time, the tournament was held in America, and India created history in it. India won close to 600 medals. We reached the top three out of 71 countries. The hard work of those uniformed personnel who stand for the country day and night, paid off. These friends of ours are now holding the flag high in the sports field as well. I congratulate all the players and the coaching team,” he said.

The PM also tested the knowledge of the audience by asking,“Do you know which is the biggest sporting event other than the Olympics? The answer is – 'World Police and Fire Games'... a sports tournament between policemen, fire fighters, security personnel from all over the world.”

By the way, it will also be interesting for you to know that in 2029, these games will be held in India. Players from all over the world will come to our country. We will showcase to them India's hospitality and introduce them to our sports culture, he said.

The government plans to host the event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Ekta Nagar.