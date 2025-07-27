Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biden Sells Presidential Memoir Rights

2025-07-27 04:59:31
(MENAFN) According to a news agency, former U.S. President Joe Biden has finalized a deal to sell the rights to his forthcoming memoir, centered on his presidential tenure, for an estimated advance of $10 million.

This amount significantly trails behind the $60 million advance the Obamas reportedly secured for their memoirs in 2017 and is $5 million lower than what ex-President Bill Clinton obtained for his book in 2004.

Fox News columnist David Marcus raised doubts about Biden’s capability to personally author the memoir, citing alleged cognitive issues.

Marcus suggested that the book might actually be “ghostwritten” by members of Biden’s “inner circle,” and expressed skepticism that the former president could provide “a book’s worth of sensible commentary,” noting that he struggles to complete even a “10-minute interview.”

The global rights to the as-yet-untitled and undated memoir were acquired by a New York branch of the French publishing conglomerate Hachette, as reported by the news agency.

Despite public interest, neither Hachette nor the Creative Artists Agency — which negotiated on Biden’s behalf — offered any remarks on the deal.

In response to ongoing speculation about his mental acuity, Biden has pushed back, stating earlier this month that he was “working like hell” on what he described as a “500-page book.”

