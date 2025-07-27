403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Orders Starlink Blackout in 2022 Offensive
(MENAFN) Elon Musk reportedly instructed a halt to Starlink satellite coverage amid Ukraine's military counteroffensive in September 2022, according to a report by Reuters, which cited individuals with direct knowledge of the situation.
Starlink, the satellite-based internet platform created by Musk’s company SpaceX, has served a crucial function in ensuring stable communications for Ukrainian forces since the conflict intensified in February 2022.
The system has allowed troops to organize maneuvers, perform intelligence gathering, and operate unmanned aerial systems throughout the battle zones.
Several unnamed insiders revealed that Musk had commanded a high-ranking SpaceX engineer at the firm’s California headquarters to terminate satellite access in regions such as Kherson and parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
The move reportedly disabled more than 100 terminals, resulting in a sudden communication blackout that hampered intelligence collection and disrupted artillery coordination.
Ukrainian representatives informed Reuters that the blackout directly contributed to the collapse of a planned maneuver intended to encircle Russian troops.
According to the same sources, the decision came in late September and may have been motivated by Musk’s fear that substantial Ukrainian advances might provoke a nuclear escalation from Russia.
Neither Musk nor SpaceX issued a direct response to Reuters’ inquiry.
A company representative labeled the report “inaccurate” without clarifying the specific details in question.
Officials from the Pentagon, the White House, and Ukraine also declined to offer statements.
Starlink, the satellite-based internet platform created by Musk’s company SpaceX, has served a crucial function in ensuring stable communications for Ukrainian forces since the conflict intensified in February 2022.
The system has allowed troops to organize maneuvers, perform intelligence gathering, and operate unmanned aerial systems throughout the battle zones.
Several unnamed insiders revealed that Musk had commanded a high-ranking SpaceX engineer at the firm’s California headquarters to terminate satellite access in regions such as Kherson and parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
The move reportedly disabled more than 100 terminals, resulting in a sudden communication blackout that hampered intelligence collection and disrupted artillery coordination.
Ukrainian representatives informed Reuters that the blackout directly contributed to the collapse of a planned maneuver intended to encircle Russian troops.
According to the same sources, the decision came in late September and may have been motivated by Musk’s fear that substantial Ukrainian advances might provoke a nuclear escalation from Russia.
Neither Musk nor SpaceX issued a direct response to Reuters’ inquiry.
A company representative labeled the report “inaccurate” without clarifying the specific details in question.
Officials from the Pentagon, the White House, and Ukraine also declined to offer statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment