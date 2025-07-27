Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Light Commercial Vehicle Exports Surge 12.5 Percent in First Half

2025-07-27 04:52:17
(MENAFN) In the first six months of the year, Türkiye’s exports of light commercial vehicles, pickup trucks, and trucks reached $3.2 billion, reflecting data gathered by media from the Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association.

This figure represents a robust 12.56% increase compared to the same period in the previous year and accounts for 16% of the Turkish automotive sector’s total exports, which hit $19.9 billion from January to June.

Vehicles designed for goods transportation from Türkiye found markets in 74 countries and autonomous regions during this timeframe.

The UK remained Türkiye’s largest buyer, importing $758 million worth of these vehicles despite an 8% drop compared to last year. Exports to Germany skyrocketed by 407% year-on-year, jumping from $106.7 million to $541.8 million.

Shipments to Slovenia grew modestly by 3% to reach $373.9 million, while exports to Spain surged an impressive 254%, totaling $337.9 million. Conversely, exports to Italy slipped 5% to $329 million, and France saw a similar 5% decline, with imports at $271.4 million.

Belgium’s imports fell sharply by 33% to $182.1 million. Austria also experienced a steep decrease, dropping from $148 million to $56 million in vehicle imports during the same period.

Additional important markets included Australia with $46.6 million in imports, Romania with $40.6 million, and Uzbekistan at $12.5 million.

Türkiye’s vehicle exports extended beyond these key markets to numerous other countries such as Egypt, Iceland, Panama, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Gabon, Senegal, South Korea, Guinea, Congo, Gibraltar, Finland, and Chad.

