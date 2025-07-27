Army Veterans Laud NCERT's Move To Include Op Sindoor In School Textbooks
Colonel Rajiv Khakera (Retd.), from the Army's Core of Air Defence, expressed immense pride over the inclusion.“We all saw how the Army, through precision gunfire and missile systems, carried out a tremendous job during Operation Sindoor. It is a matter of great happiness that every child in the country will now learn about this heroic chapter. It will serve as a strong motivational factor for joining the Army,” he told IANS on Sunday.
Lt. Colonel Kapil Dutt (Retd.) echoed similar sentiments, terming the NCERT's decision“very good”. He added,“Young students will be highly encouraged. Learning about Operation Sindoor in detail will ignite a sense of service and inspire many to take up careers in the armed forces.”
Operation Sindoor, widely regarded as a decisive counter-terrorism operation, has emerged as a defining moment in India's internal security strategy. Its inclusion in school curricula, veterans believe, will ensure that the legacy of those who served with courage is preserved for future generations.
General P.S. Malhotra (Retd.) welcomed the move while also appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach initiatives like 'Mann Ki Baat'.“I hope 'Mann Ki Baat' continues well beyond 200 episodes. The Prime Minister is truly connected with the people. As for Operation Sindoor, its addition to NCERT books is a great decision that strengthens our national identity.”
Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (Retd.) highlighted the symbolic importance of the operation.“It is essential for school children, college students, and the public to understand the impact of Operation Sindoor. It has now become a symbol -- one that marks the beginning of the end of terrorism in India.”
The move by NCERT is expected to be implemented in the upcoming academic cycle and is being seen as part of a broader push to integrate military history and national pride into India's education system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment