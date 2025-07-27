403
Intense Wildfires Spark Widespread Evacuations in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Two intense wildfires sweeping through northwestern and northern Türkiye on Saturday led to widespread evacuations, as fierce winds drove flames dangerously close to populated areas and stranded vehicles on burning roads, according to local officials.
In Bursa province, a fast-moving inferno between the Kestel and Gursu districts surged toward nearby villages, prompting authorities to evacuate residents. Footage circulating online captured scenes of people escaping on foot as fire consumed a major road, briefly trapping several vehicles, including those delivering civilian aid.
Simultaneously, a wildfire that first ignited on Thursday in Karabuk province remained uncontrolled. Authorities preemptively evacuated nearly 20 villages amid growing concern, and shut down the Ankara-Karabuk highway. Residents were seen rushing to move livestock out of harm’s way.
Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli reported on Saturday that 76 wildfires were actively burning across the country—28 in forested areas and 48 in rural zones—blaming scorching temperatures and “very high risk” conditions.
He stated that fire response teams will maintain operations through the night.
Temperatures on Saturday soared to 38°C in Bursa and 37°C in Karabuk, with forecasts predicting even hotter conditions in the coming days.
