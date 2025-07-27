403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s Patience Wears Thin Over Ukraine War
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly dissatisfied with Russia’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
While Moscow insists it remains committed to diplomatic engagement, it has also emphasized that any resolution must address its national security interests.
During an interview on Saturday, Rubio asserted that Trump has remained focused on achieving peace and has exerted considerable effort to bring the conflict to a conclusion.
However, these diplomatic gestures appear to be making little headway.
“He’s done everything possible to bring it to an end. I think he is growing increasingly frustrated,” Rubio remarked.
The Secretary noted that, despite “good interactions with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything.”
Rubio further stated that Trump is “losing patience, losing his willingness to continue to wait for the Russian side to do something to bring an end to this war that wasn’t his, but he wants to see it come to an end,” while also accusing Moscow of resorting to “delaying tactics.”
These remarks follow Trump’s imposition of a 50-day truce deadline directed at Moscow, coupled with a warning of “very severe” new penalties.
These include 100% “secondary tariffs” targeting nations that continue to purchase Russian crude.
In response, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov cautioned that the threat of sanctions would be perceived in Kiev as a “signal to continue the war” rather than a prompt to pursue a peaceful resolution.
While Moscow insists it remains committed to diplomatic engagement, it has also emphasized that any resolution must address its national security interests.
During an interview on Saturday, Rubio asserted that Trump has remained focused on achieving peace and has exerted considerable effort to bring the conflict to a conclusion.
However, these diplomatic gestures appear to be making little headway.
“He’s done everything possible to bring it to an end. I think he is growing increasingly frustrated,” Rubio remarked.
The Secretary noted that, despite “good interactions with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything.”
Rubio further stated that Trump is “losing patience, losing his willingness to continue to wait for the Russian side to do something to bring an end to this war that wasn’t his, but he wants to see it come to an end,” while also accusing Moscow of resorting to “delaying tactics.”
These remarks follow Trump’s imposition of a 50-day truce deadline directed at Moscow, coupled with a warning of “very severe” new penalties.
These include 100% “secondary tariffs” targeting nations that continue to purchase Russian crude.
In response, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov cautioned that the threat of sanctions would be perceived in Kiev as a “signal to continue the war” rather than a prompt to pursue a peaceful resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment