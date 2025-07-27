Dubai Police Promote First Female Brigadier For 'Remarkable Service'

In recognition of her distinguished professional career, Dubai Police have promoted a Colonel to be the first woman ever to attain this rank within the force since its establishment in 1956.

Colonel Samira Abdullah Al Ali, who joined Dubai Police in 1994 currently heads the Insurance Department at the force.

"With a remarkable career spanning over 31 years, Brigadier Samira Al Ali has built an extraordinary record of accomplishments, particularly in innovation, leadership, and institutional excellence," Dubai Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Outstanding service

Brigadier Al Ali joined Dubai Police almost three years after her graduation from the UAE University in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in insurance.

Fate has played a part in her joining the Dubai Police. She initially worked in a private insurance and reinsurance company before enrolling in a women's preparatory course at the Dubai Police Academy.

“It was a newspaper ad that led me to join the academy,” she recalled.“During my training, retired Major General Jasim Belramitha learned of my academic and professional background in insurance and invited me to work in that field within Dubai Police, which was still in its infancy at the time.”

She began working in a modest insurance office with only two other staff members. By the year 2000, this small office had evolved into a fully operational sub-department consisting of three major sections, covering all insurance matters related to Dubai Police's assets, including living property.

Brigadier Al Ali was also the first woman to work at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, where she led a department that had previously employed only men.

“No other police agency in the UAE has a dedicated Insurance Department like ours,” she noted.“We handle all types of insurance operations, constantly updating and monitoring policies to meet evolving needs.”

Brigadier Al Ali has earned multiple individual and team accolades, including: Commander-in-Chief Excellence Award–for best administrative project team for the“SAND” initiative, aimed at reducing accidents and claims and even-Star Award–for leading the“Safe Driving Stars” initiative, recognised by the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research (COER), New Zealand.

She has earned 392 badges, medals, and certificates of appreciation and submitted 225 development proposals and she holds a Master's in Business Administration and a Diploma in Information Technology.

'Source of pride'

Upon receiving the news of her promotion, Brigadier Al Ali said: "This promotion is a source of pride for every woman in Dubai Police and a testament to the organisation's dedication to granting women equal opportunities to lead and serve their country.”

“This rank carries great responsibility,” she added.“I will do everything in my power to live up to the confidence placed in me and continue contributing meaningfully to our beloved nation and the institution I'm proud to be part of.”

She also extended thanks to Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continuous support for women empowerment.

Beside police work, Brigadier Al Ali is a mother to a son who works in chemical engineering.

Asked about the secret behind balancing work and personal life, Brigadier Al Ali said it was the“discipline and commitment, which I learned at Dubai Police... I always remind my 22-member team, including three women, to believe in themselves and trust in God. With faith and effort, everything is possible.”