UAE: How To Change Visit Visa To Residency Permit After Receiving Job Offer?

Question: I am currently in the UAE on a visit visa and actively looking for employment in the country. A company has extended a job offer, which I am happy to accept. What are the next steps? Can I start working on a visit visa immediately after receiving the offer, or must I wait until my work visa is issued? Could you please explain how this process works and what legal requirements I need to fulfil before beginning employment?

Answer: An employer in the UAE cannot employ an individual without obtaining a valid work permit . This is under Article 6(1) of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations, which states "No work may be performed in the UAE, and no employee may be recruited or employed by any employer without obtaining the work permit from the Ministry (of Human Resources and Emiratisation), by the provisions of this Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations."

Furthermore, an expatriate should not engage in any employment without a valid work permit and UAE residency visa . This is in accordance with Article 5(4) of the Federal Decree Law No. 29 of 2021 Regarding Entry and Residence of Foreigners, which states, "An alien is obligated not to engage in any activity or work except by the legislation in force in the State."

Based on the type of work, an employer and an employee may mutually agree to obtain a work permit as stipulated by the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE). The type of work permit may include, but is not limited to, full-time work permit, part-time work permit, temporary work permit, freelance work permit, as mentioned in Article 6 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations.

In the event that an employer employs an individual without a valid work permit and UAE residency visa, it may be penalised with a fine of up to Dh100,000. This is under Article 1 of the Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2024, revising some provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 Concerning Employment Relations, which states related to the amendment of Article 60(1)(a) of the Employment Law. The said law reads as follows:

“Individuals who commit the following violations shall be fined a minimum of Dh100,000 dirhams and a maximum of Dh1 million: Employment of an employee without obtaining a work permit.”

Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, you should not work while you are on a visit visa in the UAE. Instead, you may request your prospective employer to obtain a work permit and UAE residency visa. Your prospective employer should apply for a work permit with MoHRE and an entry permit related to UAE residency. Once the work permit is issued, your prospective employer should make necessary arrangements to change your UAE residency visa status from visit to resident.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to: ... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.