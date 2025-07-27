Dubai: How To Share Rented Flat Without Breaking The Law

Question: I am a single mother working in Dubai and cannot afford to rent an apartment on my own. I've come across advertisements for flat sharing and am considering this as an option. However, I want to ensure I don't break any laws. Is flat sharing legally allowed in Dubai? If so, what is the proper legal way to go about it?

Answer: In Dubai, a tenant is not allowed to sublet a rented premise without the written consent of the landlord. This is under Article 24 of the Dubai Tenancy Law, which states,“Unless otherwise agreed by the parties to a lease contract, the tenant may not sublease, or assign the use of the real property to third parties unless the relevant written consent of the landlord is obtained.”

Furthermore, a landlord may evict a tenant if he/she has sublet the rented premises to a third party without the written consent of the landlord and if the same is used by third parties for purposes which are against public order or morals. This is in accordance with Article 25 (1) (b) & (c) of the Amended Dubai Tenancy Law, which states,“A landlord may request eviction of the tenant from the real property before expiry of the Lease Contract only in the following cases:

b. Where the tenant sublets the real property or any part thereof without obtaining the landlord's written approval, in which case the eviction shall apply to the tenant and to the subtenant, who shall reserve the right to claim compensation from the tenant;

c. Where the tenant uses the real property or allows others to use it for any illegal purpose or for a purpose which conflicts with public order or morals.”

Recently, Dubai Municipality, in coordination with the Dubai Land Department and the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Dubai, have intensified efforts to curb the use of partitioned rooms , which are commonly used to create shared living spaces.

This practice has been identified as a safety hazard , deemed unsafe and is being actively removed. Inspection campaigns are being conducted across several multi-storey residential buildings, especially in densely populated areas. You should always be compliant with the Dubai regulations relating to sharing accommodation.

Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, you must ensure that it is not in a partitioned unit and should obtain a written confirmation from the landlord or the management company of the building allowing you to share the rented apartment with other individuals.

However, the aforesaid options of allowing you to reside in a rented apartment on sharing basis are at the sole discretion of the landlord or the management company of the building.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to: ... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.