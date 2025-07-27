Baalbeck International Festival Returns In Lebanon With Art, Hope

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beirut: The Baalbeck International Festival was inaugurated late Friday night at the historic Baalbek Citadel in eastern Lebanon.

Under the theme of "Voice of Resilience," the opening night features musical compositions inspired by Lebanese heritage and global classics, a light show, and a performance of the opera "Carmen" at the open-air stage transformed from the ruins of the ancient Roman temples in Baalbek.

Deputy Mayor of Baalbek Abdel Rahim Shalha told Xinhua that the festival was cancelled last year due to the Israeli attacks on Lebanon. This year, it will continue until August 9, featuring performances by artists from France, Italy, Armenia, Lebanon, and Arab performers.

The Baalbeck International Festival, launched in 1956, was "one of the most prestigious cultural events in the Middle East, evolving over decades into a platform for artistic and cultural dialogue between East and West," said Shalha.

The festival introduces young people to the art of opera, brings together artists from different cultures, and revives the tourism and cultural industry once again, said Nayla De Freij, head of the Baalbeck International Festival Committee, in a speech at the event.

She noted that the festival has become "a beacon of art and beauty in the face of darkness and anxiety" as Lebanon went through years of war and truce, as well as hope and fear.

Baalbek-Hermel Governor Bashir Khodr said that "The city of Baalbek has overcome the impact of the Israeli war that targeted many of its tourist landmarks, including the historic Baalbek Citadel, which is once again welcoming visitors and tourists from Lebanon, the Arab world, and beyond."

"It's truly a huge accomplishment -- Baalbek has overcome destruction and displacement and demonstrated an exceptional and civilized ability to organize such wonderful artistic events," said Jalal Haddad, who drove from Beirut with his fiancee to attend the festival.

He noted that the festival created "an atmosphere of joy and celebration for people coming from all over Lebanon."