Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
6.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Macquarie Island Region: USGS

2025-07-27 04:13:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Hong Kong: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted Macquarie Island region at 1615 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 57.72 degrees south latitude and 157.53 degrees east longitude.

