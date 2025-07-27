Leao Stars As AC Milan Beats Liverpool In Hong Kong Friendly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Hong Kong: Rafael Leao scored one goal and set up another to lead AC Milan to a 4-2 win over Liverpool in a preseason friendly Saturday at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium.

Liverpool's starting line-up featured new signing Florian Wirtz alongside Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk, while Leao and Christian Pulisic led Milan's front line.

Leao opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a surging run and finish past Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson following a swift Milan counterattack.

The Portuguese forward later set up Ruben Loftus-Cheek to restore Milan's lead in the 52nd minute, after Liverpool had equalized through Szoboszlai's delicate lob over Milan keeper Mike Maignan midway through the first half.

Both sides made wholesale changes after halftime. Alexis Saelemaekers provided an assist for substitute Noah Okafor to make it 3-1 in the 60th minute.

Cody Gakpo pulled one back for Liverpool in stoppage time before Okafor capitalized on a defensive error one minute later to seal Milan's win.

Milan will next travel to Australia to face Perth Glory, while Liverpool continues its Asia tour with a match against Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos.

Kai Tak Stadium will stage another high-profile friendly on Thursday, with Tottenham Hotspur taking on Premier League rival Arsenal.