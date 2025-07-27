Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, China Exchange Accusations Over Ukraine

2025-07-27 04:12:51
(MENAFN) Tensions escalated at the United Nations Security Council on Friday as the United States and China engaged in a heated exchange of accusations regarding Beijing’s purported involvement in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

During the session, Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea asserted that China was covertly backing Moscow’s military campaign.

She called on Beijing to “stop fueling Russia’s aggression” in Ukraine.

Shea challenged China's claim of stringent export restrictions, stating that “Beijing’s claim to have implemented strong export controls on dual-use goods falls apart in the face of daily recovery of Chinese-produced components in the drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine.”

In response, China firmly denied the accusations.

Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang defended Beijing’s stance, declaring that China maintains tight regulations on exported goods.

“China did not start the war in Ukraine, is not a party to the conflict, has never provided lethal weapons, and has always strictly controlled dual-use materials, including the export of drones,” he told the council.

Geng further criticized Washington’s approach, urging it to stop assigning responsibility to others.

“We urge the US to stop shifting blame on the Ukraine issue or creating confrontation and instead play a more constructive role in promoting a ceasefire and peace talks,” he concluded.

