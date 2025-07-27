403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, China Exchange Accusations Over Ukraine
(MENAFN) Tensions escalated at the United Nations Security Council on Friday as the United States and China engaged in a heated exchange of accusations regarding Beijing’s purported involvement in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
During the session, Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea asserted that China was covertly backing Moscow’s military campaign.
She called on Beijing to “stop fueling Russia’s aggression” in Ukraine.
Shea challenged China's claim of stringent export restrictions, stating that “Beijing’s claim to have implemented strong export controls on dual-use goods falls apart in the face of daily recovery of Chinese-produced components in the drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine.”
In response, China firmly denied the accusations.
Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang defended Beijing’s stance, declaring that China maintains tight regulations on exported goods.
“China did not start the war in Ukraine, is not a party to the conflict, has never provided lethal weapons, and has always strictly controlled dual-use materials, including the export of drones,” he told the council.
Geng further criticized Washington’s approach, urging it to stop assigning responsibility to others.
“We urge the US to stop shifting blame on the Ukraine issue or creating confrontation and instead play a more constructive role in promoting a ceasefire and peace talks,” he concluded.
During the session, Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea asserted that China was covertly backing Moscow’s military campaign.
She called on Beijing to “stop fueling Russia’s aggression” in Ukraine.
Shea challenged China's claim of stringent export restrictions, stating that “Beijing’s claim to have implemented strong export controls on dual-use goods falls apart in the face of daily recovery of Chinese-produced components in the drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine.”
In response, China firmly denied the accusations.
Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang defended Beijing’s stance, declaring that China maintains tight regulations on exported goods.
“China did not start the war in Ukraine, is not a party to the conflict, has never provided lethal weapons, and has always strictly controlled dual-use materials, including the export of drones,” he told the council.
Geng further criticized Washington’s approach, urging it to stop assigning responsibility to others.
“We urge the US to stop shifting blame on the Ukraine issue or creating confrontation and instead play a more constructive role in promoting a ceasefire and peace talks,” he concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment