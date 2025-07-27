Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister On Private Leave Abu Saud Appointed Acting PM

2025-07-27 04:01:32
Amman, July 27 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has temporarily departed the Kingdom for a four-day personal leave.
A Royal Decree has been issued appointing Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud to assume the duties of Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in an acting capacity during this period.

