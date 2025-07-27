Prime Minister On Private Leave Abu Saud Appointed Acting PM

Amman, July 27 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has temporarily departed the Kingdom for a four-day personal leave.A Royal Decree has been issued appointing Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud to assume the duties of Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in an acting capacity during this period.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.