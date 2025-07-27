Qatar Participates In 30Th Session Of ISA Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kingston: The State of Qatar participated in the 30th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Assembly, held in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, from July 21 to 25.

Representing Qatar at the session was Assistant Secretary of the Standing Committee of the Convention on the Law of the Sea Omar Ali Al Ali.

During Qatar's statement under item (8) of the agenda, concerning the annual report of the Secretary-General of the ISA, Al Ali reaffirmed Qatar's support for the Authority in fulfilling its duties under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982, and the 1994 Agreement relating to the implementation of Part XI of the Convention.

He emphasized the importance of balancing the mining regime in the area being developed by the Authority with adequate protection of the marine environment, and adhering to a rigorous scientific approach in this regard, in order to preserve marine ecological diversity and ensure a healthy marine environment for future generations in the interest of sustainable development.

The Assistant Secretary of the Standing Committee of the Convention on the Law of the Sea welcomed the adoption by the ISA Assembly of the draft resolution to designate a world deep-sea day, to be observed annually on the first day of November.