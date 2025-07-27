Supreme Judiciary Council Participates In Marking Int'l Day Of Judicial Wellbeing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Supreme Judiciary Council participated in the commemoration of the first annual observance of the International Day of Judicial Wellbeing, which falls on July 25, in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly resolution dated March 4, 2025.

The event underscores the pivotal role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law, safeguarding rights and freedoms, and ensuring legal security within society.

On this occasion, HE Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation, affirmed that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to establishing a fully integrated judicial environment.

This is achieved through the development of court infrastructure, provision of technical and human resources, and the enhancement of continuous training and development programs to enable judges to fulfill their mission in an atmosphere of stability and reassurance.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar's Permanent Constitution affirms the independence of the judiciary, stating that judges are subject only to the law in the exercise of their duties and that the right to litigation is guaranteed for all.

He emphasized that Qatari legislators have translated these principles into tangible reality through the Judicial Authority Law No. (8) of 2023 and Amiri Decision No. (52) of 2023 on the issuance of the Judicial Affairs Bylaw, in addition to a series of legislations that ensure judges receive dignified care, reinforce their independence, and provide a safe professional environment that enables them to perform their duties with efficiency and impartiality.

He explained that the judiciary has undergone a qualitative transformation as part of the national initiative to develop justice systems, marked by the modernization of litigation procedures, advancement of the legislative framework, adoption of electronic justice and artificial intelligence initiatives, as well as ongoing training programs and the introduction of specialized courts, all in line with international best practices.

He expressed his deep pride and appreciation for the judges, commending their dedication and commitment to upholding rights, protecting freedoms, embodying the values of justice and integrity, and actively contributing to strengthening public confidence in the justice system.