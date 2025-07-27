Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polish Foreign Minister Cautions Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Cautions Ukraine


2025-07-27 04:00:11
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has issued a strong warning to Ukraine, stressing that abandoning the battle against corruption would be “the worst” course of action the administration could pursue.

This caution comes as Ukraine faces increasing domestic unrest and international disapproval over its recent attempts to assert greater control over two major anti-corruption institutions.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian lawmakers approved new legislation that provides the Prosecutor General — a figure appointed through political means — with direct authority over both the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

This controversial move has provoked widespread demonstrations within Ukraine and attracted substantial rebuke from international allies.

In an interview with a news agency, Sikorski remarked that President Zelensky had been clearly cautioned that “the worst thing he could do now is to turn away from the fight against corruption.”

The Polish Foreign Ministry later reinforced this message by sharing the same sentiment on its official X social media account.

The legislative change has triggered waves of protests across major Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, Odessa, Dnepr, and Lviv.

Meanwhile, Western backers such as the European Union and G7 nations have vocally condemned the law.

Critics argue that this shift erodes Ukraine’s dedication to combating corruption and endangers its ambitions for integration with the European bloc.

