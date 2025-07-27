403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polish Foreign Minister Cautions Ukraine
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has issued a strong warning to Ukraine, stressing that abandoning the battle against corruption would be “the worst” course of action the administration could pursue.
This caution comes as Ukraine faces increasing domestic unrest and international disapproval over its recent attempts to assert greater control over two major anti-corruption institutions.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian lawmakers approved new legislation that provides the Prosecutor General — a figure appointed through political means — with direct authority over both the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
This controversial move has provoked widespread demonstrations within Ukraine and attracted substantial rebuke from international allies.
In an interview with a news agency, Sikorski remarked that President Zelensky had been clearly cautioned that “the worst thing he could do now is to turn away from the fight against corruption.”
The Polish Foreign Ministry later reinforced this message by sharing the same sentiment on its official X social media account.
The legislative change has triggered waves of protests across major Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, Odessa, Dnepr, and Lviv.
Meanwhile, Western backers such as the European Union and G7 nations have vocally condemned the law.
Critics argue that this shift erodes Ukraine’s dedication to combating corruption and endangers its ambitions for integration with the European bloc.
This caution comes as Ukraine faces increasing domestic unrest and international disapproval over its recent attempts to assert greater control over two major anti-corruption institutions.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian lawmakers approved new legislation that provides the Prosecutor General — a figure appointed through political means — with direct authority over both the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
This controversial move has provoked widespread demonstrations within Ukraine and attracted substantial rebuke from international allies.
In an interview with a news agency, Sikorski remarked that President Zelensky had been clearly cautioned that “the worst thing he could do now is to turn away from the fight against corruption.”
The Polish Foreign Ministry later reinforced this message by sharing the same sentiment on its official X social media account.
The legislative change has triggered waves of protests across major Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, Odessa, Dnepr, and Lviv.
Meanwhile, Western backers such as the European Union and G7 nations have vocally condemned the law.
Critics argue that this shift erodes Ukraine’s dedication to combating corruption and endangers its ambitions for integration with the European bloc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment