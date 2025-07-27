Rainstorm In China Forces Evacuation Of Over 3,000 Residents In Beijing
The meteorological observatory in Miyun issued an upgraded red alert for torrential rains at 9:06 p.m. on Saturday, the highest level in China's four-tier colour-coded weather warning system.
Between 12 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday, the district recorded an average rainfall of 73.5 millimetres, with the heaviest precipitation reaching 315.3 millimetres at Huangtuliang Station. This intense and localised downpour triggered flash floods -- disrupting access to roads, power supplies and communication networks in several villages.
The extreme weather forced the closure of 12 major roads in Miyun, seven of which have since reopened. Contact has been established with all the affected villages, with a total of 3,065 residents across 149 villages having been safely relocated as of 5 a.m. on Sunday. No fatalities have been reported -- while evacuation and rescue operations are still underway.
Weather forecasts indicate continued rainfall in Miyun on Sunday. These conditions are expected to ease slightly on Monday, with lingering risks of downpours in mountainous areas of this district.
Meanwhile, the Miyun flood control and drought relief headquarters has activated a Level-I flood control emergency response to carry out relevant rescue operations.
Torrential rainfall has continued to lash China in the past few weeks.
Last week, the Beijing municipal government upgraded its rainstorm warning to yellow, the third highest, and activated a citywide flood-control emergency response.
The alert also warned of potential mountain torrents, mudslides, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Hydrological and meteorological authorities jointly issued waterlogging and mountain flood warnings for specific areas, advising the public to avoid waterlogged areas and stay clear of mountainous regions.
