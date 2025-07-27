Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand, Cambodia Near Ceasefire Deal

Thailand, Cambodia Near Ceasefire Deal


2025-07-27 03:37:44
(MENAFN) Thailand announced on Saturday that it had reached an agreement “in principle” for a truce with Cambodia after Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a declaration released by the Thai Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, Phumtham expressed gratitude to Trump for his attention to the recent hostilities, which flared up earlier in the week.

He emphasized Thailand’s backing of a ceasefire, while also insisting that Cambodia demonstrate “sincere intention” to de-escalate the situation.

Phumtham encouraged Trump to relay Thailand’s request to Cambodia, urging immediate discussions to establish a framework for the ceasefire and a path toward a peaceful settlement.

Thailand is aiming to “convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible,” seeking urgent talks to halt the violence and restore stability.

Hostilities broke out between the two nations in Cambodia’s Pursat province, close to the shared frontier.

According to Cambodian authorities, the clash led to the deaths of 13 Cambodian citizens—including five military personnel—and caused numerous injuries.

Trump commented that both Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to rapidly begin ceasefire negotiations after three days of intense armed confrontation.

"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace ... They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE," Trump, who is currently in Scotland, wrote on Truth Social following his discussions with both countries' leaders.

MENAFN27072025000045017167ID1109847474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search