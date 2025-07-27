403
Thailand, Cambodia Near Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Thailand announced on Saturday that it had reached an agreement “in principle” for a truce with Cambodia after Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a declaration released by the Thai Foreign Ministry.
During the conversation, Phumtham expressed gratitude to Trump for his attention to the recent hostilities, which flared up earlier in the week.
He emphasized Thailand’s backing of a ceasefire, while also insisting that Cambodia demonstrate “sincere intention” to de-escalate the situation.
Phumtham encouraged Trump to relay Thailand’s request to Cambodia, urging immediate discussions to establish a framework for the ceasefire and a path toward a peaceful settlement.
Thailand is aiming to “convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible,” seeking urgent talks to halt the violence and restore stability.
Hostilities broke out between the two nations in Cambodia’s Pursat province, close to the shared frontier.
According to Cambodian authorities, the clash led to the deaths of 13 Cambodian citizens—including five military personnel—and caused numerous injuries.
Trump commented that both Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to rapidly begin ceasefire negotiations after three days of intense armed confrontation.
"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace ... They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE," Trump, who is currently in Scotland, wrote on Truth Social following his discussions with both countries' leaders.
Trump commented that both Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to rapidly begin ceasefire negotiations after three days of intense armed confrontation.
"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace ... They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE," Trump, who is currently in Scotland, wrote on Truth Social following his discussions with both countries' leaders.
