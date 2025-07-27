From Hills To Rivers, PM Modi Lauds Grassroots Efforts Powering Swachh Bharat Mission

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 124th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, lauded the unwavering spirit of the nation in carrying forward the 'Swachh Bharat Mission', calling it a shining example of collective will transforming the seemingly impossible into reality.

"Sometimes a task comes across as impossible to some people. They wonder, would this even be possible? But when the country comes together on one thought, even the impossible becomes possible. 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is the biggest example of this. Soon this mission will complete 11 years. But, its strength and its need are still the same," PM Modi said.

Describing the mission as a true mass movement, the Prime Minister said, "In these 11 years, 'Swachh Bharat Mission' has become a mass movement. People consider it their duty, and this is real public participation."

He pointed out that the annual Swachh Survey continues to encourage citizens to keep their surroundings clean.

"This year, more than 4,500 cities and towns in the country joined it. More than 15 crore people participated in it. This is not an ordinary number. This is the voice of Swachh Bharat," he said.

PM Modi highlighted how different cities are finding unique ways to deal with cleanliness challenges.

"When it comes to cleanliness, our cities and towns are working in different ways according to their needs and surroundings. And their impact is not just limited to these cities; the whole country is adopting these methods," he said.

Sharing inspiring examples from across India, he said, "The people of Kirtinagar in Uttarakhand are setting a new example of waste management in the hills. Similarly, organic waste management is being done with the help of technology in Mangaluru. There is a small city called Roing in Arunachal. There was a time when waste management was a big challenge confronting the health of the people there. The people there took responsibility for it."

"Green Roing Initiative was started, and then an entire park was created from recycled waste. Similarly, many new examples of water management have been set in Karad and Vijayawada. The cleanliness at the River Front in Ahmedabad has also caught everyone's attention," he said.

PM Modi appreciated the efforts of a women-led team ''Sakaratmak Soch' in Bhopal, which comprises 200 women.

"They don't just clean, they also change mindsets. Cleaning 17 parks in the city together, distributing cloth bags, every step of theirs is a message. Owing to such efforts, Bhopal has now come a long way in the Swachh Survey," he mentioned.

He also praised the long-standing efforts of the Gomti River team in Lucknow.

"It is also important to mention the Gomti River team of Lucknow. Every Sunday for the last 10 years, tirelessly, without stopping, the members of this team are engaged in the cleanliness work," he said.

Highlighting the impact of women-led initiatives, PM Modi mentioned the example of Bilha in Chhattisgarh, where women were imparted training in waste management, and together, "they changed the face of the city".

Speaking of Goa's capital, he said, "The example of Panaji city in Goa is also inspiring. There, waste is divided into 16 categories, and that is also being led by women. Panaji has even received the President's award."

"Cleanliness is not a one-time, one-day task. Only when we accord priority to cleanliness every day, every moment of the year, will the country remain clean," he added.