Stabbing at US Walmart Results in Injuries

2025-07-27 03:11:06
(MENAFN) At least 11 individuals are currently receiving medical care following a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday at a Walmart location in the U.S. state of Michigan.

Munson Healthcare reported the situation, while authorities have verified that a suspect has been apprehended.

“We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center,” the hospital stated, noting that the emergency room is managing “a higher-than-usual volume of patients.”

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this event, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their swift action,” the statement continued.

The violent event happened shortly after 5 p.m. local time (2100GMT) in Traverse City, sparking a substantial response from emergency services.

Michigan State Police referred to the scene as an “active incident” and advised residents to steer clear of the vicinity.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” officials mentioned.

Law enforcement temporarily restricted access to the Walmart and neighboring stores as a safety measure.

The investigation is currently being led by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Eyewitnesses reported that more than five people sustained injuries and were taken to a local medical facility, though specific numbers were not immediately verified by officials.

