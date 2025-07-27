Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Half dozen murdered in terrorist assault in Iran

2025-07-27 03:10:39
(MENAFN) A deadly terrorist attack in southeastern Iran left at least six people dead and 22 injured on Saturday, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Among the victims were a mother and her one-year-old child.

The attack occurred in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, where three armed militants targeted a courthouse. Dressed as civilians, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the building but were intercepted by police, sparking a shootout.

Before being neutralized, one of the assailants reportedly threw a grenade inside the courthouse, causing further casualties. The other two gunmen were killed outside during a gun battle with security forces. All three attackers were wearing suicide vests, the IRGC confirmed.

The region, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is known for frequent violent clashes involving Iran’s Baloch Sunni minority and militant groups. The jihadist group Jaish al-Adl, which operates from Pakistan and has been active in the area, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group had earlier warned civilians to evacuate the area.

This is the latest in a string of violent incidents linked to Jaish al-Adl. In January, Iran launched missile strikes on the group’s base in southwestern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed nearly a dozen Iranian police officers.

MENAFN27072025000045015687ID1109847453

