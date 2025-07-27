403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Half dozen murdered in terrorist assault in Iran
(MENAFN) A deadly terrorist attack in southeastern Iran left at least six people dead and 22 injured on Saturday, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Among the victims were a mother and her one-year-old child.
The attack occurred in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, where three armed militants targeted a courthouse. Dressed as civilians, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the building but were intercepted by police, sparking a shootout.
Before being neutralized, one of the assailants reportedly threw a grenade inside the courthouse, causing further casualties. The other two gunmen were killed outside during a gun battle with security forces. All three attackers were wearing suicide vests, the IRGC confirmed.
The region, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is known for frequent violent clashes involving Iran’s Baloch Sunni minority and militant groups. The jihadist group Jaish al-Adl, which operates from Pakistan and has been active in the area, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group had earlier warned civilians to evacuate the area.
This is the latest in a string of violent incidents linked to Jaish al-Adl. In January, Iran launched missile strikes on the group’s base in southwestern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed nearly a dozen Iranian police officers.
The attack occurred in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, where three armed militants targeted a courthouse. Dressed as civilians, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the building but were intercepted by police, sparking a shootout.
Before being neutralized, one of the assailants reportedly threw a grenade inside the courthouse, causing further casualties. The other two gunmen were killed outside during a gun battle with security forces. All three attackers were wearing suicide vests, the IRGC confirmed.
The region, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is known for frequent violent clashes involving Iran’s Baloch Sunni minority and militant groups. The jihadist group Jaish al-Adl, which operates from Pakistan and has been active in the area, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group had earlier warned civilians to evacuate the area.
This is the latest in a string of violent incidents linked to Jaish al-Adl. In January, Iran launched missile strikes on the group’s base in southwestern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed nearly a dozen Iranian police officers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment