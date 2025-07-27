Al Shamal Municipality Launches Clean-Up Campaign Targeting Construction Sites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shamal Municipality, through the General Control Section of the Municipal Control Department, has launched a comprehensive public clean-up campaign aimed at buildings and roads under construction.

The initiative seeks to address the causes of visual pollution and enhance the overall urban landscape of the city.

As part of the campaign, inspection tours were carried out to ensure construction sites are adhering to safety and cleanliness standards.

The campaign also focused on raising awareness among building owners about the importance of preserving the environment and maintaining a clean, presentable cityscape.

This campaign is part of Al Shamal Municipality's ongoing efforts to educate the public on the importance of complying with municipal laws and regulations, ultimately contributing to a cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing city.