MECC Launches Fish Release Campaign In Sealine Nature Reserve

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a proactive step towards preserving marine biodiversity, Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), through its Department of Natural Reserves and the Marine Protection Department, has carried out a campaign to release fish into the waters of the Sealine Nature Reserve, located in the southern region of the country.

The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Aquatic Research Center under the Ministry of Municipality.

This environmental initiative is part of MECC's broader strategy to conserve marine ecosystems and enhance biodiversity in Qatar's natural reserves, aligning with the Qatar National Vision for environmental sustainability.

It aims to ensure the sustainable use of natural resources for future generations.

The fish release campaign represents a key effort to replenish local fish stocks, contributing to national food security.

The selection of fish species and timing of release were based on scientific research conducted by the Aquatic Research Center to ensure the suitability of the reserve's environment for the growth and reproduction of the introduced species, enhancing the long-term success and sustainability of the initiative.

MECC plays a pivotal role in spearheading such campaigns, providing direct oversight through its specialized departments.

The ministry follows a clear marine protection strategy that includes preserving natural habitats, rehabilitating degraded ecosystems, and mitigating human pressures on coastal and marine areas.

Sealine Reserve is considered one of Qatar's vital nature reserves, known for its rich biodiversity and unique environmental conditions, making it an ideal site for projects that balance ecological preservation with resource development.

The ministry affirmed that it will continue monitoring the ecological impact of the fish release, with periodic reporting to evaluate the environmental benefits and ensure optimal outcomes from the campaign.