Japan Demands Support for Palestinians Ahead of UN Conference
(MENAFN) Japan on Friday emphasized the importance of addressing Palestinian aspirations ahead of a pivotal United Nations conference next week, aiming to reinforce global backing for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The two-state solution “is consistently supported by Tokyo,” Japanese government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi stated during a press briefing.
His remarks followed a query concerning France’s recent pledge to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly session in September.
“The Middle East peace process should be advanced… Palestinian expectations should be accommodated, and for this… efforts will be supported by us,” said Hayashi, advocating for a “comprehensive” resolution to the crisis.
Japan’s appeal coincided with a similar stance from China, which also voiced its support for the UN-led conference on Palestine. Beijing reiterated its commitment, declaring: “The two-state solution is the only practical way out of the Palestinian question.”
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that France would formally recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN Assembly—drawing swift condemnation from Israel and its close ally, the United States.
This decision would make France the first G7 nation—comprising the world’s most advanced economies—to extend official recognition to Palestine. To date, 147 out of 193 UN member states acknowledge Palestinian statehood.
The diplomatic shift unfolds as Israel continues its relentless military campaign in the Gaza Strip, launched on October 7, 2023. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of nearly 60,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.
The prolonged assault has ravaged Gaza’s infrastructure, crippled its healthcare system, and triggered widespread food insecurity across the enclave.
