RAHUL MISHRA PRESENTS COUTURE FESTIVE 2025, AT INDIA COUTURE WEEK 2025 WITH JEWELLERY PARTNER, RIVAAH BY TANISHQ
As we carry forward the expression of Becoming Love at India Couture Week 2025, following our recent showcase in Paris, the theme deepens — revealing new dimensions of love through Rahul Mishra's characteristic lens of nature and storytelling. We perceive love as a profound, complex, and multifaceted human experience — not a mere emotion. Like the Moon, born of the Earth yet forever shaping its tides, light, and rhythm — two bodies, distant yet bound in a quiet choreography of longing and return. Love, like the Moon, moves without asking to be seen — stirring oceans, guiding winds, like the stillness between two heartbeats.
In this chapter, emotion reveals itself in nature. Scenes are drawn from the intricate language of Mughal miniature paintings, where imagined glimpses of Krishna’s raas evoke devotion in his absence — and from the atmospheric light of Claude Monet and the gilded ornamentation of Gustav Klimt. This spirit continues in our hand-embroidered interpretation of pointillism, where romantic skies, foliage, rivers, and landscapes are articulated through thousands of tiny gestures.
Underlying this visual language is the Sufi understanding of love’s evolution — a spiritual journey through seven stages: attraction, infatuation, surrender, reverence, devotion, obsession, and finally, death. It begins as a glimmer, gathering depth and colour as it seeks unity, until the self dissolves into something vaster — quiet, infinite. This artistic dialogue finds a resonant counterpart in our collaboration with Rivaah by Tanishq, whose bridal jewellery celebrates the seven rare techniques of Indian craftsmanship — Meenakari, Badroom ka Kaam, Partash ka Kaam, Takkar ka Kaam, Talaf ka Kaam, Filigree, and Ras Rawa ka Kaam. Much like the seven emotional stages of love, each technique is a story of devotion and precision — shaping sculptural heirlooms that carry the weight of memory, emotion, and centuries-old mastery.
In this season of Becoming Love, the act of making becomes a meditation — slow, intentional, and deeply human. Each silhouette becomes a verse, shaped by the quiet mastery of over 2,000 artisans across our craft clusters. Time-honoured techniques such as aari, zardozi, naqshi, dabka, and fareesha are revisited with subtle innovation, translated through resham, pearls, kundan, salli, and sequins onto silk organza, tulle, velvet, and satin. The intention remains to honour the rhythm behind creation — reaffirming couture as a living tradition of emotion, precision, and artistic labour. A global voice, rooted in India, offered with quiet pride and a sense of belonging to the world.
Says Rahul Mishra, “Rivaah by Tanishq brings with it an incredible heritage of craftsmanship, one that speaks to the same values we hold dear — artistry, emotion, and a deep respect for tradition. This collaboration felt natural because both our worlds centre around storytelling — whether through thread or through gold. To see the seven rare jewellery techniques echo the seven emotional stages of love made this partnership feel especially meaningful. It is a shared celebration of the Indian bride, of our culture, and of beauty made by hand.”
Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., expressed her thoughts on the collaboration: “We’re overjoyed to bring Rivaah to the grand opening of India Couture Week in collaboration with Rahul Mishra. This showcase is a tribute to the timeless synergy between couture and craft — and most of all, to the Indian bride. Rivaah has always been inspired by the diverse wedding traditions of our country, and this season, we celebrate the modern metro bride — confident, graceful, and rooted. She seeks meaning in every ritual, elegance in every detail, and a reflection of her unique journey in every choice she makes. With each passing year, Rivaah grows with her — becoming not just a part of her wedding, but her story.”
Rivaah by Tanishq is crafted not just for the wedding day but for the many vibrant celebrations that surround it including the engagement, mehendi, haldi, sangeet, and reception. Designed for the bride and also for her world; her mother, sister, bridesmaids, and all the women who walk beside her honouring emotions, occasions, and family.
At the heart of Rivaah’s presentation was the modern Indian bride who is the sutradhar of her wedding and leads her story with confidence, grace, and individuality. She is rooted in tradition but chooses with modern sensibility. For her, Rivaah unveiled a fresh infusion of differentiated designs that are contemporary yet timeless, reflecting the artistry of India with a global aesthetic
Tamannaah Bhatia, our showstopper says, “It felt incredibly special to see Rahul Mishra open India Couture Week and to be a part of that moment on the runway. I’ve shared a beautiful relationship with the brand over the years, and it’s always a joy to wear his cre- ations. Every piece feels like art, and walking for him tonight was truly an honour.”
