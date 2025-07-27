403
Ukraine Leads as Intensity Rises on Day Six of IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain Region
(MENAFN- Action PR) Al Ain, July 26, 2025: Day six of the IMMAF Youth World Championships featured more high-level action in the Youth A (16–17 years) category, as the competition heads into its final stretch. The championship is taking place in the Al Ain Region under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
This initiative is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and will run until July 27 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.
With the championship nearing its conclusion, Saturday’s bouts saw a clear rise in intensity as national teams battled for top spots on the leaderboard. Defending champions Ukraine held their lead and remain favourites to retain the title. England delivered another strong showing to stay close behind, while Tajikistan rounded out the top three.
Mohammed Jasem Al Hosani, Member of the MMA Committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The sixth edition of this championship reflects the UAE’s growing stature on the global mixed martial arts map. It sets a benchmark in professional organisation, community engagement, and international participation. The strong turnout and competitive spirit we’ve seen over the past week highlight the success of the Federation’s strategy to grow the sport and prepare new generations to represent their nations in elite competitions.”
Gillian Pensavalle, mother of Valentina Pensavalles, who won gold in the Youth A bantamweight (61kg) division, said: “We came all the way from England to take part in this important championship. We’re thrilled with the result and proud of the gold medal. It took a lot of preparation and hard work. We’ve really enjoyed the experience. Al Ain Region is a beautiful place, and the atmosphere at the event has been incredible. We’re already looking forward to coming back next year.”
The IMMAF Youth World Championships will conclude tomorrow (Sunday) with the final bouts in the Youth A category. These decisive matches will determine the final medal standings, with teams and spectators closely watching the race for the top positions.
