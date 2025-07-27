403
Young athletes continue to impress at IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain
(MENAFN- Action PR) Al Ain, July 24, 2025: The Youth B (14–15 years) athletes concluded their participation today at the sixth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, currently taking place in the Al Ain Region and running until July 27. The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
Day four of the championship at ADNEC Centre Al Ain saw strong performances from several national teams, with the UAE continuing to impress. The national team’s medal tally now stands at 11, including one gold, two silver, and eight bronze.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “This year’s edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships highlights the UAE’s capability to host major international sporting events with a high level of professionalism. The championship has succeeded in attracting talent from across the globe and in providing a competitive environment that meets the ambitions of young athletes.
“We are also witnessing strong attendance and broad participation, which shows that the event is not just a sports competition. It is a global platform for developing future stars and strengthening connections between nations.”
Abdullah Al Jabarin, coach of the UAE national youth MMA team, added, “The level of competition this year is very high, and the matches have been challenging for all teams. Most of our athletes are participating in a global championship of this scale for the first time, making this a valuable learning experience.
“Our athletes have shown great commitment and earned several medals that reflect their progress. We continue to prepare intensively for the remaining days of the championship and are confident we can add more medals to our tally.”
Attention now turns to the start of the Youth A (16–17 years) category on Friday, widely regarded as one of the strongest divisions in terms of technical level and fight experience. Several exciting matchups are expected, with results likely to influence the overall standings. Teams from Ukraine, England, and the United States remain in strong contention, while the UAE team looks to maintain its momentum.
