Trump claims immigration is ‘killing’ Europe
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his warnings about immigration, declaring that it is “killing” Europe and urging European leaders to act swiftly before it’s too late. His remarks come amid an ongoing migration crisis that has troubled the continent for over a decade.
Since 2015, Europe has seen a steady influx of migrants, initially driven by conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, and later by the war in Ukraine. According to the European Commission, 2023 saw 385,445 irregular border crossings—a rise of 18% compared to the previous year.
Speaking during a five-day visit to Scotland focused on his business ventures, Trump criticized European governments for allowing what he called a “horrible invasion.” He warned, “You better get your act together, or you’re not going to have Europe anymore.”
Trump also took the opportunity to contrast his administration’s immigration policies in the U.S., highlighting a strict border enforcement approach. “Last month we had nobody entering our country. We removed a lot of bad people who got in,” he claimed.
Since reassuming the presidency in January, Trump has reinstated hardline immigration measures, including mass deportations and expanded detentions. He has vowed to carry out the largest migrant expulsion in U.S. history, despite growing backlash and nationwide protests.
In Europe, responses to the migration crisis have varied. While some countries initially opened their doors to asylum seekers, many have since reversed course, tightening immigration laws and reinstating border checks due to concerns about security and rising crime.
In April, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance echoed Trump’s views, calling mass migration one of the greatest threats to Europe’s stability and warning that it could undermine the continent’s cultural foundations.
