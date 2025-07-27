403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Attack in Russia Damages Property
(MENAFN) Two individuals lost their lives following a drone strike carried out by Ukraine in the Zimovnikovsky area of Russia's Rostov region, according to a statement made on Saturday by the region’s acting governor.
"A car burned near the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway as a result of a UAV attack," reported Yury Slyusar on Telegram.
He added that the two victims perished in the attack, and efforts are currently underway to determine their identities.
Slyusar further mentioned that air defense systems successfully countered drone incursions across several other areas, including Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Sholokhovsky districts.
The series of drone strikes led to electrical disruptions in the Chukarinsky locality within the Sholokhovsky district and inflicted destruction on nearby homes, he said, according to a news agency.
"A car burned near the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway as a result of a UAV attack," reported Yury Slyusar on Telegram.
He added that the two victims perished in the attack, and efforts are currently underway to determine their identities.
Slyusar further mentioned that air defense systems successfully countered drone incursions across several other areas, including Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Sholokhovsky districts.
The series of drone strikes led to electrical disruptions in the Chukarinsky locality within the Sholokhovsky district and inflicted destruction on nearby homes, he said, according to a news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment