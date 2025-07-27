Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack in Russia Damages Property


2025-07-27 02:35:20
(MENAFN) Two individuals lost their lives following a drone strike carried out by Ukraine in the Zimovnikovsky area of Russia's Rostov region, according to a statement made on Saturday by the region’s acting governor.

"A car burned near the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway as a result of a UAV attack," reported Yury Slyusar on Telegram.

He added that the two victims perished in the attack, and efforts are currently underway to determine their identities.

Slyusar further mentioned that air defense systems successfully countered drone incursions across several other areas, including Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Sholokhovsky districts.

The series of drone strikes led to electrical disruptions in the Chukarinsky locality within the Sholokhovsky district and inflicted destruction on nearby homes, he said, according to a news agency.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

