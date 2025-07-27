403
US, China fight over Russia at UN Security Council
(MENAFN) Tensions flared at the UN Security Council on Friday as the United States and China exchanged sharp accusations over Beijing’s alleged involvement in supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.
Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea claimed that China is covertly assisting Moscow and called on Beijing to stop enabling Russian aggression. She pointed to the repeated discovery of Chinese-made components in drones, vehicles, and weapons used by Russian forces in Ukraine as evidence that China’s export controls are ineffective.
China firmly denied the allegations. Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang responded by stating that Beijing is not involved in the conflict, has never supplied lethal weapons, and maintains strict oversight of all dual-use exports, including drones. He urged Washington to stop assigning blame and instead take meaningful steps toward promoting peace and ceasefire negotiations.
The U.S. maintains that Chinese firms are helping Moscow bypass Western sanctions by providing materials and technologies with possible military applications. American officials have warned that any companies aiding Russia's defense sector may face secondary sanctions. Since February 2022, Washington has approved $175 billion in aid to Ukraine.
China, meanwhile, has offered to mediate an end to the conflict and criticized sanctions for disrupting global supply chains and harming developing economies. Chinese officials argue that isolating Russia diplomatically or economically will not lead to peace.
Russia also dismissed the claims of Chinese assistance, asserting its military equipment is domestically produced. Moscow has accused Western countries of using the UN as a political tool to pressure nations that refuse to enforce anti-Russian sanctions, which it considers illegitimate under international law.
