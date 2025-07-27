403
Israel plans on erasing Palestine off map
(MENAFN) The October 7, 2023, attacks marked a decisive moment after which Israel’s far-right government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launched a full-scale military operation in Gaza. While officially framed as a response to Hamas aggression and a measure to protect national security, many observers argue that the underlying goal is far more sweeping: to dismantle any hope of Palestinian self-governance and forcibly remove the population — actions that increasingly resemble ethnic cleansing.
Despite the mounting humanitarian disaster in Gaza — including tens of thousands of deaths, widespread destruction, and a near-total blockade on aid — Israel’s offensive continues unabated. International condemnation, including from the UN and major humanitarian groups, has so far had little impact. Rather than moving toward de-escalation, the conflict is intensifying and growing more brutal by the day.
On July 18, 2024, the Israeli Knesset took the further step of formally rejecting the idea of a Palestinian state. In a majority vote, the parliament adopted a resolution declaring that Palestinian statehood poses a direct existential threat to Israel and its citizens. The resolution characterizes the creation of such a state as a “reward for terrorism” that would only extend the conflict and destabilize the region.
Lawmakers argued that any future Palestinian state would quickly fall under the control of Hamas, which governs Gaza, and that it would function as a terrorist base aligned with Iran and other hostile actors. The resolution underscores the ideological rigidity of Israel’s current leadership and effectively shuts down any remaining diplomatic paths toward a two-state solution or long-term peace.
