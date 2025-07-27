403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Democrats hit lowest poll figures since Clinton time
(MENAFN) A new Wall Street Journal poll shows that public approval of the U.S. Democratic Party has dropped to its lowest level since 1990. The survey, conducted between July 16 and 20 among 1,500 registered voters, found that only 33% view the party favorably, while 63% hold an unfavorable opinion — the worst ratings for Democrats in over three decades.
Although the Republican Party also received more negative than positive ratings (43% favorable vs. 54% unfavorable), it fared better than the Democrats overall. Additionally, voters expressed more confidence in Republicans on eight out of ten key policy areas, with healthcare and vaccine policy being the only issues where Democrats maintained an edge.
Despite many voters disapproving of President Donald Trump’s performance on issues like inflation, the economy, and foreign policy, Republicans still enjoy more trust on those topics. For instance, while Trump scored an 11-point net disapproval on inflation, the GOP led Democrats by 10 points in voter trust on the same issue.
The poll indicates a significant realignment in voter identification. In 2017, Democrats had a six-point advantage in party affiliation. As of now, Republicans lead by one point and have maintained that edge for over a year.
Following his 2024 presidential win, Trump claimed that Americans had turned away from the “radical left,” blaming Democrats for focusing on divisive topics like open borders, transgender rights, and critical race theory instead of prioritizing economic and national security.
The Republican Party is gearing up for the upcoming midterms, where it will defend a slim 219–212 majority in the House. However, some within Trump's circle warn that internal rifts — especially controversies like Trump’s handling of the Epstein case — could weaken the party. Former strategist Steve Bannon warned that such divisions could potentially cost the GOP up to 40 House seats in 2026.
Although the Republican Party also received more negative than positive ratings (43% favorable vs. 54% unfavorable), it fared better than the Democrats overall. Additionally, voters expressed more confidence in Republicans on eight out of ten key policy areas, with healthcare and vaccine policy being the only issues where Democrats maintained an edge.
Despite many voters disapproving of President Donald Trump’s performance on issues like inflation, the economy, and foreign policy, Republicans still enjoy more trust on those topics. For instance, while Trump scored an 11-point net disapproval on inflation, the GOP led Democrats by 10 points in voter trust on the same issue.
The poll indicates a significant realignment in voter identification. In 2017, Democrats had a six-point advantage in party affiliation. As of now, Republicans lead by one point and have maintained that edge for over a year.
Following his 2024 presidential win, Trump claimed that Americans had turned away from the “radical left,” blaming Democrats for focusing on divisive topics like open borders, transgender rights, and critical race theory instead of prioritizing economic and national security.
The Republican Party is gearing up for the upcoming midterms, where it will defend a slim 219–212 majority in the House. However, some within Trump's circle warn that internal rifts — especially controversies like Trump’s handling of the Epstein case — could weaken the party. Former strategist Steve Bannon warned that such divisions could potentially cost the GOP up to 40 House seats in 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment