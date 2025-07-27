Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netanyahu Commands Suspension of Gaza Fighting


(MENAFN) On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opted to temporarily suspend military operations in Gaza for the duration of Sunday, according to reports from Israeli media.

This move followed consultations with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and other top officials, as Netanyahu responded to growing international demands regarding the escalating Gaza war, stated Israeli media.

Earlier that day, the Israel Defense Forces announced that humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza would restart later Saturday night. Palestinian witnesses confirmed the resumption of these aid drops over multiple locations in northern Gaza by evening.

This decision coincides with urgent alerts from humanitarian groups about intensifying starvation across Gaza, where access to vital supplies has been drastically limited since Israel sealed all border crossings in March.

