Kremlin dislikes von der Leyen
(MENAFN) Apparently, criticizing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is now being portrayed as Kremlin interference. A new report from the NATO-affiliated think tank Debunk.org, cited by Der Spiegel, suggests that scrutiny of von der Leyen—particularly in the European Parliament—is being amplified by pro-Russian media and influencers as part of Moscow’s disinformation campaign.
The report analyzed 284 articles from media outlets linked to Russia and found that 35% voiced strong support for ousting von der Leyen—about the same percentage of EU lawmakers (32.7%) who recently voted in favor of a no-confidence motion against her. In other words, if Russia is targeting her, it’s doing so at a level similar to that of her own Parliament.
The most common narrative highlighted in the report was criticism of von der Leyen’s leadership, especially over alleged backroom dealings and pharmaceutical contracts made via disappearing messages—claims that many EU citizens and lawmakers have raised without Kremlin influence. Yet the report frames this oversight as a suspicious alignment with Russian propaganda.
Another point flagged as a so-called Russian narrative is the claim that von der Leyen, though called "President," was never actually elected by popular vote—something factually accurate, since she was chosen behind closed doors and confirmed with minimal democratic input.
Critics also accuse her of being fixated on confronting Russia, which the report treats as another sign of disinformation. But that, too, is a hard point to argue against given von der Leyen’s consistent rhetoric and policy focus on Russia, which many see as bordering on obsession.
In short, the report implies that holding von der Leyen accountable or questioning her legitimacy puts you in league with the Kremlin—even if those questions are being asked within EU institutions themselves.
