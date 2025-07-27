Oman's Inflation In June Increases By 0.82%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 0.82 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024.

According to data released by the Omani National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the personal goods and miscellaneous services group topped the groups with the highest increase, at 7.45 percent, followed by the transportation group at 3.12 percent, and then the restaurants and hotels group at 1.39 percent.

Statistics showed that health group prices rose by 0.76 percent, clothing and footwear prices by 0.6 percent, education prices rose by 0.07 percent, and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices saw a slight increase of 0.02 percent.

In contrast, prices of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group decreased by 0.59 percent, and the furniture, household equipment, and maintenance group decreased by 0.25 percent.

Prices of the culture and entertainment group decreased by 0.02 percent, and the tobacco group decreased slightly by 0.01 percent. Meanwhile, prices of the communications group remained stable without any change.

While vegetable prices decreased by 8.06 percent, followed by fish and seafood, which decreased by 3.84 percent, fruit prices decreased by 0.45 percent, and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.19 percent.

The data showed that Al Dakhiliyah Governorate recorded the highest inflation rate among the Sultanate of Oman's governorates until the end of June 2025, compared to the same period last year, with an inflation rate of 1.76 percent.