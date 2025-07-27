Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Central African Republic Leader Declares Bid For Third Presidential Term

2025-07-27 02:10:35
Bangui: President Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic announced Saturday his decision to run for a third presidential term in the upcoming December 2025 election, following the removal of term limits under a 2023 constitutional amendment.

Speaking at a gathering of his ruling party, the United Hearts Movement in Bangui, the 68-year-old head of state said that many people had asked him whether he intended to run for a third term and his answer was yes.

Declaring his candidacy for the December 2025 presidential election, Touadera emphasized that he would continue the work of rebuilding the country.

