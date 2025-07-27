Central African Republic Leader Declares Bid For Third Presidential Term
Bangui: President Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic announced Saturday his decision to run for a third presidential term in the upcoming December 2025 election, following the removal of term limits under a 2023 constitutional amendment.
Speaking at a gathering of his ruling party, the United Hearts Movement in Bangui, the 68-year-old head of state said that many people had asked him whether he intended to run for a third term and his answer was yes.
Declaring his candidacy for the December 2025 presidential election, Touadera emphasized that he would continue the work of rebuilding the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment