Ashghal To Develop Several Infrastructure Projects Under Five-Year Strategy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) plans to launch a new wave of infrastructure projects as part of its recently announced five-year strategic plan, valued at approximately QR81bn.

Director of Road Projects Department at Ashghal Salem Al-Shawi Al-Marri outlined the major components and national benefits of the upcoming initiatives.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al-Marri said that the comprehensive five-year plan will include a wide range of projects that serve various sectors.

These include infrastructure development for both existing and newly allocated residential plots for Qatari citizens.

The plan also encompasses public building projects, such as schools, healthcare facilities, and other government buildings.

In addition, the strategy involves the construction of strategic drainage systems, specifically two major rainwater tunnels - one located in northern Doha and the other in the southern part of the city.

A key element of the new plan includes partnerships with the private sector for the development of infrastructure in newly planned residential areas.

Ashghal will launch three major residential infrastructure projects that will target the northern, western, and southern zones of Doha.

Upon completion, these projects will benefit over 5,500 land plots.

The projects will include the installation of rainwater drainage systems, sewer networks, street lighting, irrigation and landscaping systems, water and electricity networks, and various beautification works.

They will also focus on enhancing road safety, particularly around schools and health centers located in these communities.

Al-Marri emphasized that all projects will be executed to the highest international standards, ensuring quality, safety, and environmental responsibility, as well as enhancing connectivity between residential areas and major road networks.

Additionally, Ashghal is preparing to launch Phase Two of the Wakra and Al Wukair Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This will also be implemented through a public-private partnership model.

The project is intended to complement infrastructure needs in both existing and future residential developments.

Al-Marri clarified that Ashghal is managing two types of citizen residential area projects.

The first type involves existing inhabited areas that lack full infrastructure, such as rainwater dreainage systems, landscaping, and utility services.

These projects pose greater challenges, as they must be implemented without disrupting residents' daily lives.

Special attention is given to minimizing noise, dust, and other environmental impacts, while ensuring the safety of residents, especially children, near deep excavation sites.

The second type involves new land allocations where residents have not yet started construction.

In these areas, Ashghal first completes deep excavation and core infrastructure works, allowing citizens to begin building their homes in parallel with the completion of remaining surface-level infrastructure.

To recall, in May, Ashghal announced the launch of an ambitious five-year plan worth more than QR81bn to implement vital projects across various infrastructure sectors, ranging from the development of citizens' lands, government building projects, sewage networks to strategic outfalls.

This strategic step outlines the features of Qatar's infrastructure over the next five years.

Ashghal will launch and implement a wide range of development projects during the coming period as part of the five-year plan 2025-2029, which is the biggest in the Authority's history in terms of the volume of investments and the number of projects.

On the most prominent future projects will be the launch of the strategic outfalls project this year, one of the biggest sustainable projects for draining rainwater in the north and south of Doha.