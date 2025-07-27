Mot's Land, Maritime Services App Enhancing Tech Advancements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is advancing in providing digital services through its smart application as part of its efforts to modernise Qatar's transportation sector in a way that keeps pace with technological advancements.

In a post on its X platform MoT highlighted its land transportation service via electronic apps.

"It stated, 'obtain initial approvals for licenses to perform land transportation activities using technology and smart mobility systems.'"

“Use this service to obtain or renew licenses to perform land transportation activities using modern technology and smart transportation systems,” it added

The smart application service facilitates the process of obtaining commercial license for individuals, companies, private sectors, and government institutions.

This service targets those interested in investing and operating in the land transportation sector, with its various activities related to issuing smart applications for delivery companies.

Similarly, in another post, the Ministry stated“With Darb (app), MoT's digital services are closer than ever easily and safely.

Currently, the app offers digital services related to maritime vessels with more MoT services to come soon.”

It highlighted simple steps to install the app on the smart device through the Apple and Google Play stores which can be logged in through the National Authentication System to access services or continue as a guest to explore the application.

“Now you use Darb app to register a new small craft, renew a small craft's registration, modify a small craft's specifications, issue a replacement for a lost or damaged license issued, delete a small craft, issue a small craft's ownership sequence certificate, apply for a small craft's mortgage release service, modify a small craft's ownership and the app's notification feature will keep you updated round the clock,” it added.

The maritime transport sector of Qatar saw a robust growth from January to June of 2025 as it completed 8,398 transactions through the Maritime Transport Affairs in first half of this year showing an increase of 85 percent compared to previous year.

Meanwhile the land transport sector witnessed over 5,827 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in the first half of this year.

Digitizing services is one of the top priorities of Ministry of Transport and implements its plans that aim at improving the services and making them accessible anytime and thereby triggering higher public satisfaction.

The Ministry continues its efforts to develop the ports sector, maintain its infrastructure, and broaden the logistics sector.

MoT's vision is to deliver safe, integrated and environment-friendly transportation and mobility system that keeps pace with urban and population growths, improves social life, reinforces environmental sustainability, and supports economic growth.

The Transportation Master Plan for Qatar-2050 works as a roadmap for investing in land transportation infrastructure and identifies the frameworks and future orientations for developing the transportation networks nationwide in a way that ensures their integration with land uses, urban development, population growth and meeting the future demand for transportation.

Sustainability is the cornerstone of this plan, given the great impact this concept has on economic and environmental development, by striking a balance between the requirements of economic growth and environmental protection and contributing to reducing climate change by putting into effect long-term initiatives that contribute to transitioning to sustainable transportation.