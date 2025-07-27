403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starvation Threatens Over 100,000 Gaza Children Amid Formula Shortage
(MENAFN) Over 100,000 children in Gaza, including 40,000 infants under one year old, are on the brink of death due to a total shortage of baby formula and essential nutritional supplements, the Gaza Government Media Office warned Saturday.
The office described the unfolding tragedy as a “massacre in slow motion,” accusing Israel of intentionally starving Gaza’s youngest through its ongoing blockade and the complete shutdown of all border crossings.
With no formula available, desperate mothers have been forced to feed their babies water for several days. Meanwhile, hospitals and clinics report a daily rise in cases of severe, life-threatening malnutrition.
Gaza’s health officials have documented 122 deaths from starvation and malnutrition to date, including 83 children, amid the near-collapse of the healthcare system and critical shortages of basic food.
Labeling the crisis as “a shocking warning issued in the name of humanity and global conscience,” the media office demanded the urgent delivery of baby formula and nutritional supplies, the unconditional reopening of all crossings, an end to Israel’s “criminal siege,” and immediate international action to stop what it called a “deliberate extermination campaign against children.”
The statement held the Israeli government and its global supporters “fully responsible for a looming crime against humanity,” warning that ongoing worldwide silence constitutes “explicit complicity in the genocide of Gaza’s children.”
Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has maintained a relentless military campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing over 59,700 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The sustained bombardment has devastated the region and triggered severe food shortages.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.
The office described the unfolding tragedy as a “massacre in slow motion,” accusing Israel of intentionally starving Gaza’s youngest through its ongoing blockade and the complete shutdown of all border crossings.
With no formula available, desperate mothers have been forced to feed their babies water for several days. Meanwhile, hospitals and clinics report a daily rise in cases of severe, life-threatening malnutrition.
Gaza’s health officials have documented 122 deaths from starvation and malnutrition to date, including 83 children, amid the near-collapse of the healthcare system and critical shortages of basic food.
Labeling the crisis as “a shocking warning issued in the name of humanity and global conscience,” the media office demanded the urgent delivery of baby formula and nutritional supplies, the unconditional reopening of all crossings, an end to Israel’s “criminal siege,” and immediate international action to stop what it called a “deliberate extermination campaign against children.”
The statement held the Israeli government and its global supporters “fully responsible for a looming crime against humanity,” warning that ongoing worldwide silence constitutes “explicit complicity in the genocide of Gaza’s children.”
Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has maintained a relentless military campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing over 59,700 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The sustained bombardment has devastated the region and triggered severe food shortages.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment